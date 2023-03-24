Ex-Scottish Mortgage director Amar Bhidé goes to FCA with concerns

Amar Bhide said: “I have provided evidentiary back up (the "paper trail") to the Authority and will be speaking to them shortly.”

In a LinkedIn post, Bhidé said: "I believe I fulfilled my duty to stockholders by attempting to make public my concerns about the director selection process to the FT". He said had presented these concerns to the FCA.

He added: "I have provided evidentiary back up (the "paper trail") to the Authority and will be speaking to them shortly."

The ex-director gave a scathing interview to the FT last week, where he made his concerns known, and called out the independence of the trust's chair Fiona McBain.

McBain has since announced that she will be stepping down from the board altogether at the annual general meeting next month, along with another long-standing non-exec as the trust seeks a board "refreshment".

In his post, Bhidé said he believed he had acted in the right way by the trust's clients, stating: "Having fulfilled my duty to shareholders, having done what I believe is right, I will have nothing more to say."

According to him, the interview given with the FT last week was a "last resort after numerous private attempts I made to rectify, going back several months, failed".

He took the moment to praise the overall ethos of Scottish Mortgage, saying: "The trust's and Baillie Gifford's overall philosophy of backing very high potential companies is laudable. BG is an honourable, capable organization. I wish them well."

The board debacle comes at a difficult time for Scottish Mortgage, as its performance has dropped near time, as high inflation and interest rates have eaten away at the returns of its high-growth assets.

Over ten years, SMT has achieved the highest total returns in the IT Global sector, according to FE fundinfo data, totalling 2382.2%. Over one year, however, it ranks last in the sector and is down 29% to last month end.

The trust's share price is down 2.8% today, according to Hargreaves Lansdown data.

Baillie Gifford declined to comment.