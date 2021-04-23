Square Mile
EQ Investors hires Victoria Hasler as head of fund research
Joins from Square Mile
Square Mile removes six ratings from Academy of Funds as manager departures continue
Added two new funds to list
Square Mile downgrades trio of funds amid manager departures
Key managers reveal plans to step down or retire
Square Mile expands suite of ESG and responsible ratings and accreditations
Grows to five metrics
Jupiter Asset Management most popular fund house - Square Mile
Royal London Sustainable World Trust fund most popular responsible fund
Lam's Somerset EM Dividend Growth fund removed from Square Mile's Academy of Funds
Aegon Diversified Monthly Income fund 'A' rating reinstated
The 'best asset management company around'? Why analysts back Baillie Gifford to extend UK funds industry dominance
Firm buoyant after weathering Covid-19 storm
Square Mile removes two Matthews Asia ratings while Evenlode sees an upgrade
Four new ratings added
UK equity funds present 'cracking' opportunities despite suffering largest sell-off on record
Macro risks no obstacle for hopeful investors
Square Mile awards three new A ratings to funds in June
The research team at Square Mile Consulting and Research has awarded new ‘A’ ratings to GAM Star Japan Leaders, Royal London Short Duration Gilts and Liontrust UK Growth in the latest monthly rebalance of its Academy of Funds.
Square Mile acquires Ethical Money
Expanding its impact investment capabilities
Square Mile and FE fundinfo launch food label-style Fund Dashboard for advisers
Better insight into investments
Square Mile strips ratings from two Jupiter European funds
33 asset management groups interviewed
Square Mile hires Refinitiv Lipper head of research
Former head of Lipper UK and Ireland research
Square Mile: Liontrust and RLAM lead the market in ESG comms
47% of financial advisers unaware of ESG obligations
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Square Mile strips ratings from Investec and Franklin funds
Following 33 fund manager meetings in January
Square Mile appoints Tony Stenning as non-executive director
Growth ambitions
Square Mile & FE fundinfo partner to launch Fund Dashboard
To assist in fund selection
The Top Down: AHFM CIO Tom May on structured products post-Crisis
This month's podcast out now
The Top Down: Square Mile's Kenny on 'embracing change' on incoming value for money rules
This month's podcast out now
Which group was the most viewed on the Square Mile platform?
Artemis and Woodford