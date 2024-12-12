Artemis poaches high yield analyst from Bank of America to bolster fixed income division

Artemis Investment Management has hired high yield analyst Haris Papadopoulos to strengthen its fixed income team.
Papadopoulos joined the Edinburgh- and London-based firm from Bank of America to expand Artemis' fixed income team of eight across the two cities. Based in London, Papadopoulos started in the new role last month; he has started working alongside high yield fund managers Jack Holmes and David Ennett, and high yield analyst Darcey Watson. Artemis partners get £57m payout despite drop in profits on lower assets Prior to his near-seven years at Bank of America, where he began as a credit research analyst and left as vice president, high yield analyst, Papadopoulos started his career ...
