Tritax Big Box drops out of Warehouse REIT takeover battle

Auction cancelled

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) has decided to not increase its offer for Warehouse REIT following a higher bid from Blackstone.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Home REIT revises AEW agreement as it begins wind-down

Stewart Investors hit with triple manager resignation as David Gait and Sashi Reddy exit

More on Investment Trusts

Henderson European and Fidelity European trusts set dates for merger
Investment Trusts

Henderson European and Fidelity European trusts set dates for merger

Expected to complete in September

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 August 2025 • 2 min read
Tritax Big Box drops out of Warehouse REIT takeover battle
Investment Trusts

Tritax Big Box drops out of Warehouse REIT takeover battle

Auction cancelled

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 22 August 2025 • 1 min read
HANetf secures ETF launch from ex-Saba target Middlefield Canadian Income
Investment Trusts

HANetf secures ETF launch from ex-Saba target Middlefield Canadian Income

Listing on LSE later this year

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 August 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot