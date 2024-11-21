Last week (14 November), at a dinner addressing representatives of the City, the chancellor honed in on the Labour Party's pledges to bolster growth and competitiveness for the UK economy and financial service sector, unveiling reforms and measures across both pension and investment sectors. In this video, Investment Week and Professional Pensions look at Reeves' focus on greater investment into the private space, the emphasis on the need to start taking more risk, and the implications of her measures for the investment and pension landscapes.