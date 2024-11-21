Mansion House speech: What does it mean for the investment and pension landscape?

Focus on private markets opportunities

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Investment Week special projects editor Cristian Angeloni was joined by Professional Pensions editor Jonathan Stapleton to analyse Chancellor Rachel Reeves' maiden Mansion House speech and its impact on the investment and pension industries.

Last week (14 November), at a dinner addressing representatives of the City, the chancellor honed in on the Labour Party's pledges to bolster growth and competitiveness for the UK economy and financial service sector, unveiling reforms and measures across both pension and investment sectors. In this video, Investment Week and Professional Pensions look at Reeves' focus on greater investment into the private space, the emphasis on the need to start taking more risk, and the implications of her measures for the investment and pension landscapes.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

ISA reform 'under review' after absence in Budget and Mansion House

Hike in energy prices pushes inflation above BoE target at 2.3% in October

More on Industry

Industry

Mansion House speech: What does it mean for the investment and pension landscape?

Focus on private markets opportunities

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 21 November 2024 • 1 min read
PwC: Asset managers look to AI M&A to bolster growth
Industry

PwC: Asset managers look to AI M&A to bolster growth

Global AUM forecast to hit $171trn by 2028

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 19 November 2024 • 2 min read
FCA's Nikhil Rathi registers interest for top civil service job - reports
Industry

FCA's Nikhil Rathi registers interest for top civil service job - reports

FCA term to end next year

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 19 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot