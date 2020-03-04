Association of Investment Companies
International Women's Day: What can financial services firms do to make business better?
Improving opportunities for women in the industry
Which are the top-performing companies not to pay a dividend?
Allianz Technology and Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon top five- and ten-year lists
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
UK SMID-cap trusts shine after General Election
Still lumbered with heavy discounts
Investment company secondary fundraising hits record level in 2019
All-time high £6.9bn raised
Train to 'wait and see' on HL holding after 'regrettable' 2019
Under pressure from regulators
AIC continues revamp with Utilities sector name change
To be known as Infrastructure Securities from 16 December
October marks all-time high for investment company fundraising
Record-breaking month for investment trusts
TEMIT's Sehgal pins hopes on improved EM earnings to narrow trailing NAV discount
Early year pessimism 'not come to fruition'
F&C and Witan the most diversified investment trusts by country
F&C invests in 37 different countries
Is actively suspending illiquid property funds the answer?
Reaction to launch of FCA rules on non-UCITS retail schemes
The upward trend: Explaining the rise of debt investment companies
Why are they more popular than ever?
Investment company assets hit £200bn
Assets have doubled since January 2013
Which trust sectors are yielding more than the FTSE 100?
Debt sectors lead the way
VCTs see record fundraise for 2018/19 tax year
Highest since 2005/6
AIC launches income planning and research tool
Designed to help schedule payments
AIC's new generation dividend heroes: Which trusts are set to join the ranks?
Approaching 20 years of dividend increases
AIC reveals Nick Train's trust is best performer in 2018
Biotech and healthcare is leading sector
AIC's Sayers: 'We have put one phase to bed and are ready for the next'
Tackling KIDs is 'key priority'
Trust boards must remember smaller shareholders for survival
Investors should prepare to"stand up and be counted"
AIC to recategorise sectors in 2019 following year-long review
'Appropriate time'
Investment trusts and the quest for retirement income
AIC reveals its 'dividend heroes'
BlackRock's small-cap trusts lead AJ Bell's 'dividend heroes' by total return over last decade
Stalwart Scottish Mortgage takes third place
AIC releases shareholder voting information for platform users
Consumer and adviser platforms