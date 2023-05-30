Ex-Scottish Mortgage director accuses board of misleading shareholders - reports

Bhidé told the FCA that the Scottish Mortgage board had been inaccurate about the main reason for his dispute with them, and had failed to disclose his concerns over the way it had picked new board members

Amar Bhidé left the Scottish Mortgage board on 17 March, and in a Linkedin post a week later, said he had presented the Financial Conduct Authority with his concerns about the trust's director selection process.

Today (30 May), it was reported by The Times that Bhidé told the FCA that the Scottish Mortgage board had been inaccurate about the main reason for his dispute with them, and had failed to disclose his concerns over the way it had picked new board members.

The company's version of events was, said Bhidé, "highly incomplete and, by virtue of its incompleteness, seriously misleading".

In his LinkedIn post, Bhidé claimed to have provided evidentiary back up the "paper trail" to the FCA and would be "speaking to them shortly".

Bhidé, a former McKinsey management consultant, joined the Scottish Mortgage board in 2020, and first made his concerns public in a scathing interview to the FT, where he called out the independence of the trust's chair Fiona McBain.

The dispute led to McBain, announcing she would leave after the annual meeting in June after 14 years in charge, the exit of another non-executive and the hiring of two new ones.

In its annual results on 17 May, Scottish Mortgage acknowledged the dispute between Bhidé and the board.

However, it described it as "a fundamental difference in view on the suitability of the company's investment policy as it relates to the company's ability to invest in companies not listed on a public market . . . and on whether the board should maintain its stance on managing the discount/premium".

The trust's shares have halved in value in the past 18 months alongside the wider technology sector sell-off.

In his complaint to the FCA, however, Bhidé said the issue was in fact with the process for selecting and appointing the new directors, and the [Scottish Mortgage] statement "makes no mention of this at all".

He complained previously to the FCA about "governance lapses" at the investment trust and was told that they were not its responsibility. The new complaint focuses on failings in disclosure.

The Scottish Mortgage board believes it approached Bhidé's proposals for new directors fairly. Nurole, its headhunter, spoke with five of his proposed candidates. Two said no, two did not reply and one was ruled out at an early stage, the Times reported.

Justin Dowley, the chairman-elect who is also chairman of Melrose, the FTSE 100 turnaround group, dismissed the complaint.

"To repeat, the board is entirely happy that they are in compliance with all their governance and disclosure obligations," he is reported as having said.