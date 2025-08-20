Scottish Widows to launch trio of LTAFs

Following FCA approval

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has approved the launch of three long-term asset funds (LTAFs) for Scottish Widows today (20 August).

