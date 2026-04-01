Capital markets roundup: March 2026

Middle East, gilts and interest rates

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

In the third instalment of the 2026 markets roundup series, IW chief reporter Linus Uhlig takes a look back at the major events during March.

 

Related Topics

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Richard Saldanha: 'Coming back to Aviva was very much like returning home'

Deep Dive: Investors question necessity of semi-liquid funds over investment trusts

More on Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: February 2026
Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: February 2026

Gold, tariffs and UK wobbles

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 March 2026 • 1 min read
Capital markets roundup: January 2026
Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: January 2026

Davos, Greenland, and gold

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 February 2026 • 1 min read
Capital markets roundup: August 2025
Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: August 2025

Tariffs, China and the FTSE 100

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot