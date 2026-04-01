Capital markets roundup: March 2026

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Odyssean Capital promotes Lindsay Dibden to chair
L&G promotes Emiel van den Heiligenberg to CIO of asset management
Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week
Richard Saldanha: 'Coming back to Aviva was very much like returning home'
Deep Dive: Investors question necessity of semi-liquid funds over investment trusts
Gold, tariffs and UK wobbles
Davos, Greenland, and gold
Tariffs, China and the FTSE 100