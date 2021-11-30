Middle East

The lurking sanctions threat facing investment managers in the search for returns

Bonds

Sky-high equity valuations and near historic low yields in fixed income has left fund managers looking elsewhere for returns.

clock 30 November 2021 • 3 min read
Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2021 winner's interview: PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Investment

Winner of the Global Emerging Markets category

clock 23 July 2021 • 4 min read
New look Barings Emerging EMEA sets sight on 'unduly overlooked' markets

Asia

South Africa and Saudi Arabia sees growth in exposure

clock 17 March 2021 •
Columbia Threadneedle poaches distribution head from BlackRock

People moves

Michaela Collet Jackson joins as head of distribution EMEA

clock 21 January 2021 •
Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards finalist interview: GIB Global ESG-Plus

ESG

Catching up with this year's finalists

clock 26 November 2020 •
Managers bullish on payments as Covid-19 accelerates 'one of the most attractive secular trends'

Equities

Asia Pacific leading the way in cashless transactions

clock 09 November 2020 •
Three trusts snapped up during Covid crisis by Miton Global Opportunities

Investment Trusts

Enormous widening of discounts in recent months

clock 14 September 2020 •
Lebanon's long recovery will need to build in ESG concerns

Asia

Rising from generations of socio-political instability

clock 17 August 2020 •
Loefstrand and Oyegunle to take on T. Rowe Price Frontier and MEA funds as Bell promoted

People moves

Bell promoted to the newly created role of associate head of international equity

clock 16 July 2020 •
'Double black swan' spells largest emerging market GDP decline on record

Emerging markets

Coronavirus and oil price collapse lead to massive drop

clock 06 April 2020 •
Trustpilot