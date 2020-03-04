central banks

The global sectors offering the best long-term growth
The major boost to global equity markets this year has been the 180-degree policy U-turn by the Federal Reserve, from tightening to loosening interest rates, and from quantitative tightening to the renewed provision of liquidity to financial markets....

Is now the right time to invest in equities?
Given the constant focus on what might cause equities to fall and whether now is the right time to invest, it is helpful to remember equities as an asset class have historically been more likely to deliver positive returns in any given 12-month period...