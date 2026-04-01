Odyssean Capital promotes Lindsay Dibden to chair

23 years' experience

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Odyssean Capital has appointed Lindsay Dibden as chair, subject to regulatory approval.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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