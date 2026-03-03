Capital markets roundup: February 2026

Gold, tariffs and UK wobbles

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

In the second instalment of the 2026 markets roundup series, IW chief reporter Linus Uhlig takes a look back at the major events during February.

Spring Statement 26: Key takeaways from Reeves' latest fiscal update

Spring Statement 26: UK growth to slow to 1.1% in 2026 before ticking up

