Hargreaves adds Lazard Global Equity Franchise to Wealth Shortlist

Joseph Hill, senior investment analyst at HL, took notice of the managers' "long-term track record" with the strategy, which is currently run by Matthew Landy, John Mulquiney, Warryn Robertson and Bertrand Cliquet. The managers target companies perceived to be undervalued, meaning their share prices do not yet reflect their growth potential, Hill explained. Hargreaves removes Trojan Ethical Income from Wealth Shortlist following manager departure "Four co-managers have run this fund since it launched in June 2015 and have overseen global funds as part of the same team for almost 20...