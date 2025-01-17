Hargreaves adds Lazard Global Equity Franchise to Wealth Shortlist

The Lazard Global Equity Franchise fund has been added to Hargreaves Lansdown’s Wealth Shortlist as a result of its “long-term performance potential”.
Joseph Hill, senior investment analyst at HL, took notice of the managers' "long-term track record" with the strategy, which is currently run by Matthew Landy, John Mulquiney, Warryn Robertson and Bertrand Cliquet. The managers target companies perceived to be undervalued, meaning their share prices do not yet reflect their growth potential, Hill explained. Hargreaves removes Trojan Ethical Income from Wealth Shortlist following manager departure "Four co-managers have run this fund since it launched in June 2015 and have overseen global funds as part of the same team for almost 20...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes