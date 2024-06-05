Schroder Income retains Wealth Shortlist spot despite manager Kevin Murphy's departure

Murphy is leaving after 24-years at the firm to join Ben Whitmore new boutique venture firm Brickwood Asset Management. Nick Kirrage will be stepping in as sole leader of the Schroder's global value team as a result and Joseph Hill, senior investment analyst at HL, "while we are disappointed to see Murphy depart the business, we are pleased to see Kirrage return to the fund alongside Andrew Evans". "Kirrage has been an integral part of the global value team since co-founding it with Kevin Murphy in 2013. The global value team employ the same process across multiple regions and we have...