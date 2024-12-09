Hargreaves drops Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund from Wealth Shortlist as it seeks merger

Asset manager Ninety One is planning to merge its UK Sustainable Equity fund into its Global Sustainable Equity mandate and as a result, the former has been dropped from Hargreaves Lansdown’s Wealth Shortlist.
Joseph Hill, senior investment analyst at HL, said it had been informed by Ninety One that it had conducted a strategic review of its fund range, and as a result, was intending to merge the UK fund into the global strategy. EdenTree and Ninety One set to adopt SDR 'Sustainability Impact' label "This reflects a reduction in the number of UK equity funds the business will run, from five to three and means the UK Sustainable Equity fund will no longer exist in its current form," Hill said. The merger is still subject to shareholder resolution, but HL has taken the decision to remove t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes