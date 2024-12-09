Hargreaves drops Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund from Wealth Shortlist as it seeks merger

Receiver fund not on list

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Asset manager Ninety One is planning to merge its UK Sustainable Equity fund into its Global Sustainable Equity mandate and as a result, the former has been dropped from Hargreaves Lansdown’s Wealth Shortlist.

Joseph Hill, senior investment analyst at HL, said it had been informed by Ninety One that it had conducted a strategic review of its fund range, and as a result, was intending to merge the UK fund into the global strategy. EdenTree and Ninety One set to adopt SDR 'Sustainability Impact' label "This reflects a reduction in the number of UK equity funds the business will run, from five to three and means the UK Sustainable Equity fund will no longer exist in its current form," Hill said. The merger is still subject to shareholder resolution, but HL has taken the decision to remove t...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Matt Evans loses mandates as Ninety One merges UK funds with sister portfolios

Liontrust head of global distribution and head of institutional sales both set to retire in 2025

More on Funds

Matt Evans loses mandates as Ninety One merges UK funds with sister portfolios
Funds

Matt Evans loses mandates as Ninety One merges UK funds with sister portfolios

Remains an employee at the firm

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 09 December 2024 • 2 min read
BlackRock bolsters European access to AI with triple fund launch
Funds

BlackRock bolsters European access to AI with triple fund launch

Two ETFs and one mutual fund

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 09 December 2024 • 2 min read
Hargreaves drops Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund from Wealth Shortlist as it seeks merger
Funds

Hargreaves drops Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund from Wealth Shortlist as it seeks merger

Receiver fund not on list

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 09 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot