Baillie Gifford Japanese fund added to Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown has added the Baillie Gifford Japanese fund to its Wealth Shortlist, a coveted list of funds with “the greatest performance potential”, according to HL’s analysts.
Managed by Matthew Brett, the fund was launched in 1984 and holds a plethora of Japanese institutions such as SoftBank, Nintendo and Sony, as it aims to outperform the TOPIX index by 1.5% per annum over five years. In the 12 months to 30 September 2024, the fund returned just under 10.8%, short of its target benchmark return of 12.4%, according to data from Morningstar. Baillie Gifford's Iain McCombie: Rightmove's REA rejection 'really good news' for UK M&A Over the long term, however, the fund has performed well against the broader Japanese stock market and IA Japan sector, HL not...
