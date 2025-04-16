Hargreaves Lansdown removes Amati UK Listed Smaller Companies from Wealth Shortlist

As of the end of March, the fund had £414m in assets under management, but according to Amati's website, this had shrunk further to just £212m by then. Joseph Hill, senior investment analyst at HL, said that the fund, launched in December 1998, is Amati's biggest mandate "by a considerable margin, and so its success is important to the business". Babcock to replace Hargreaves Lansdown in the FTSE 100 as defence focus intensifies He noted the asset manager as a whole has "not been alone in seeing outflows" in recent years, given its mandates are mainly focused on UK-equities, an are...