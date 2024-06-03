Hargreaves Lansdown removes FSSA Japan Focus fund from Wealth Shortlist

The £77.1m fund has struggled over the past three years, losing 28.4% compared to the IA Japan sector's 11.9% positive total return, according to data from FE fundinfo. HL lead investment analyst Kate Marshall said: "Due to the risk this poses to investors, we have taken the decision to remove the fund from the Wealth Shortlist." Japan managers help maintain number of consistently top quartile performing funds According to Marshall, the FSSA has placed the fund under strategic review due to its shrinking size in recent years, as the vehicle may no longer be "commercially viable" fo...