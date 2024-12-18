Hargreaves adds Artemis UK Smaller Companies to Wealth Shortlist

Co-managers also praised

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

The Artemis UK Smaller Companies fund has joined Hargreaves Lansdown’s Wealth Shortlist as the strategy shows “long-term performance potential”.

Its addition to the Wealth Shortlist, which took place on Tuesday (17 December), came on the back of the strategy's "higher quality approach and focus on valuation", according to Joseph Hill, senior investment analyst at HL. Hargreaves drops Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund from Wealth Shortlist as it seeks merger The addition reflects HL's conviction that it does not expect the fund to fall "as much as some other funds during down markets, providing some shelter from the worst of market falls". "However, this does mean we think the fund could lag its growth focused UK smaller...

