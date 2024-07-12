Hargreaves Lansdown removes Jim Leaviss' fund from Wealth Shortlist following departure

Leaviss is leaving the group after 27 years to study for an MA in the History of Art in the autumn of this year. The manager joined M&G in 1997 and has been lead manager of this fund since its launch in 1999. Leaviss is also currently the CIO public fixed income at M&G. His remaining team Eva Sun-Wai and Robert Burrows will take over from Leaviss on 1 August 2024 and will co-manage the fund. Sun-Wai joined M&G on its graduate scheme in 2018, became the fund's deputy manager in January 2021 and co-manager in 2023. She also manages the M&G Global Government Bond fund. M&G's Jim Le...