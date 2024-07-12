Hargreaves Lansdown removes Jim Leaviss' fund from Wealth Shortlist following departure

Hargreaves Lansdown has dropped the M&G Global Macro Bond fund from its Wealth Shortlist following the news of long-time manager Jim Leaviss' departure.
Leaviss is leaving the group after 27 years to study for an MA in the History of Art in the autumn of this year. The manager joined M&G in 1997 and has been lead manager of this fund since its launch in 1999. Leaviss is also currently the CIO public fixed income at M&G. His remaining team Eva Sun-Wai and Robert Burrows will take over from Leaviss on 1 August 2024 and will co-manage the fund. Sun-Wai joined M&G on its graduate scheme in 2018, became the fund's deputy manager in January 2021 and co-manager in 2023. She also manages the M&G Global Government Bond fund. M&G's Jim Le...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes