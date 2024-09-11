Ninety One Diversified Income added to Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

Hargreaves Lansdown has added the £844.9m Ninety One Diversified Income fund to its Wealth Shortlist.
Formerly the Wealth 150 and Wealth 50, the Wealth Shortlist is designed by Hargreaves to help investors build well-balanced and diversified portfolios. The addition of the Ninety One fund was down to HL's analysts conviction in the management team and their "cautious" but "focused" approach to income investing. Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Where to take shelter when market volatility explodes Managed by head of multi-asset income John Stopford and Jason Borbora-Sheen, the fund sits in the IA Mixed Investment 0-35% sector and aims to provide an income with potential for capi...
