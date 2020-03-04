the leader
Why be ashamed of 'good value'?
Dawn of the assessment of value era
High hopes for the high street: Still something to buy in battered consumer sector
Why Ikea store closure will not flatten market
Spotlight firmly focused on ESG space in 2020
A bumper year of events ahead promoting sustainable investment
Preparations underway for Investment Week's 25th anniversary celebrations
Big programme of events to mark milestone
The ghost of Christmas past: Woodford saga to haunt 2020
Equity Income fund drama likely to carry on into the next year
Managers maintain faith in key UK high street names
Black Friday looks like anything but for beloved companies
Westminster's antics keep investors waiting for much-anticipated 'Brexit bounce'
Will they still trust the current official timeline to leave?
A Halloween horror, or a Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come?
Markets braced for more tricks and treats ahead of 12 December election
Clearing the debris after the Woodford storm: Rebuilding investor trust
Winning back consumer confidence months of scandal
Industry shaken to the core as star manager falls back down to earth
Moving on from Neil Woodford's downfall
Is actively suspending illiquid property funds the answer?
Reaction to launch of FCA rules on non-UCITS retail schemes
Is it time to rethink benchmarks?
Assessing their usefulness and reliability
Natalie Kenway: It has been a blast
A fond farewell
Will fund sales bounce be short lived?
Trade wars and Brexit could hamper recovery
Is regulation stifling competition in the industry?
Real issues with competition
Will this be the summer lull before the storm?
Clouds of Brexit and trade wars still hang over investors
A reversal in sentiment for UK equities?
Reviewing a challenging H1 2019 for the asset class
Has Hargreaves Lansdown done enough in wake of Woodford fallout?
Caught in crossfire following Equity Income fund suspension
Return to the pre-crisis 'Wild West'?
Revisiting the case for and against deregulation post-Brexit
The moment of truth: What next for Woodford after Equity Income fund suspension?
Lessons to be learned
People moves carousel increases its spin
Flurry of managers switching companies
Still more women needed in FTSE 100 boardrooms
Little progress in boosting numbers of female executives
Fund fee innovation, not price, will give groups the edge
Marketing and distribution methods need to change
The absolute return sector comeback?
Light possibly at the end of the tunnel