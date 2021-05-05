Rolling with the punches: 2021 proving a bumpy year for EM favourites China and India

After a short spell at the tail end of last year where investors predicted a change in fortune for emerging market equities, market participants have arguably been left disappointed in 2021 so far.

According to data from FE fundinfo, the MSCI World index has comfortably quadrupled the returns of the MSCI China and India indices year-to-date, which are up just 0.6% and 1.5% respectively.

This comes despite the fact China was one of the few economies to achieve positive growth last year thanks to an earlier recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

But perhaps this is due to investors' attention being focused elsewhere for the time being, with previously-cheap UK equities experiencing a bounceback due to greater Brexit-related certainty and a successful ongoing vaccine roll-out programme.

There are also push factors rather than pull factors at play, according to Tavistock's CIO John Leiper.

"China is at a different point of the economic cycle," he reasoned. "Having handled the pandemic far better than many of its peers, policymakers are now normalising monetary policy at a faster rate than elsewhere, sapping liquidity from markets."

Expectations for less accommodative monetary policy in the country were likely compounded by its latest Q1 GDP growth figures, which jumped from 6.5% to 18.3% year-on-year - its highest-ever level of growth.

"Beijing has indicated that stimulus measures will be withdrawn gradually to keep supporting growth," Close Brothers Asset Management's CIO Robert Alster has pointed out.

"This message, set against a backdrop of a very achievable 6% growth target for 2021, will provide comfort to world markets at a time of uncertainty."

Despite the fact onshore Chinese equities are under-represented in global indices, and are largely avoided by equity investors, according to 7IM's Ben Kumar, "most of the world's economic expansion over the next few decades will be in China".

"The companies will not be familiar to those in the West, but with a potential consumer market of 1.4 billion people, they do not need to be to make money," he pointed out here.

Another equity market that has long been favoured for its growth prospects, but struggled this year, is India.

The country, which originally appeared to be relatively unscathed by Covid, is suffering a torrid second wave of the illness, with its death toll now surpassing 200,000, while it has recorded more Covid cases than anywhere else in the world over the last seven days.

As can be seen here, however, Mobius Capital Partners' Mark Mobius remains positive on the country's long-term growth story, with a number of his portfolio's holdings benefitting from the pandemic over the last year, particularly those in the healthcare sector.

"Frankly, I think the news about India's Covid situation has probably been overdone - as has the Covid situation globally - people are in panic mode," he said following last week's Mobius investment trust AGM.

"I think the news about India may be more lurid and expansive than the reality on the ground [where] life goes on."