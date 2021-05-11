Helping staff before it's too late: Why a preventative approach to improving mental health is vital

From today (Monday 10 May) until Sunday 16 May it is Mental Health Awareness Week, a campaign first launched by the charity Mind back in 2001, which has since become one of the most widely-recognised observances of mental health issues globally.

The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of the existence of mental health issues, the importance of fighting any associated stigma and the need to support each other so that we can all achieve - or work our way towards - good mental health.

While this is of course always an important subject, Mental Health Awareness Week takes on a new poignancy in 2021 after a year of lockdowns, arguably one of the most challenging years our NHS has had to deal with and a prolonged period of time where face-to-face contact simply wasn't an option. But often in the face of adversity, something positive will be borne from it.

According to a research report from Howden Group entitled Employee Benefits & Wellbeing in the Asset Management Sector, more than a third of 160 firms surveyed said they will step up their focus on employee wellbeing to support their staff after the pandemic within the next 12 months.

This is encouraging and also necessary, given the report also found that 88% of asset management companies currently have no formal wellbeing strategy in place.

Those that do though are taking a reactive rather than a preventative approach, according to the report, which also found the number one provision for mental health support is employee assistance programmes. Howden argues this is a typically underutilised service.

The editor of Investment Week's sister publication COVER John Brazier, whose title hosted its annual Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference last month, said the importance of prevention for good mental health and wellbeing was emphasised "again and again" throughout the event.

"It is a message that bears repeating; while there have been a raft of support services launched… throughout the pandemic, these are, of course, reactive and focus on treatment for mental health issues," he said.

"The key here is to prevent problems before they either arise or grow sufficiently problematic to cause serious damage to the individual."

Some aspects of the pandemic have inadvertently forced structural changes across industries that will positively impact employees' mental health, such as the introduction of flexible working hours and the ability to work from home for at least some of the week.

If we have proven it is possible, why shouldn't this remain in place long after the pandemic has been controlled?

On the website this week, we speak to JOHCM's CEO Alexandra Altinger about the introduction of flexible working at the firm and the benefits this will offer, alongside the importance of diversity in companies and the pros and cons of inorganic business growth.

