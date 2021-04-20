A sea change of sentiment: Is the tide finally turning for the FTSE, commodities and sustainable investing?

Since the tail end of last year, markets have experienced a sea change in terms of sentiment, with investors swapping expensive mega-cap growth stocks for cyclical, value-based names as vaccine roll-outs continue and as economies tentatively begin to open up.

A key indicator of this is the FTSE 100 index, which comprises largely of economically-sensitive sectors such as mining, utilities and oil & gas.

While the blue-chip index fell by 11.6% last year and was one of the worst-performing regional indices, according to FE fundinfo, it is the second-best performing market since the start of the year to time of writing (15 April), having risen by 8.6%.

With numerous market commentators predicting an uptick in inflation as the economy pieces itself together, and an eventual tapering of loose monetary policy further down the line, could the outperformance of previously unloved cyclical names be here to stay?

In her special Long Read, Sam Shaw explores whether we are entering a commodities supercycle amid the added tailwind of mass infrastructure spending on the cards across both developed and developing markets.

But given a renewed global focus on the importance of reducing our carbon footprint, there will inevitably be winners and losers in the sector.

This week's Deep Dive takes a look at the net zero pledges taking place across the globe, with both China and the US joining the consensus to set timeframes by which to reduce their carbon emissions.

This is also happening on a sectoral basis, with asset management giants including BlackRock, Invesco and Vanguard among 43 firms in the field - with combined assets under management of $22.8trn - to become signatories of Net Zero Asset Managers last month.

But is the investment community's widespread pledge to reach net zero - in other words, to achieve a balance between greenhouse gas production and the amount removed from the atmosphere across their portfolios - by 2050 enough, or even obtainable?

According to Edwin Whitehead, senior vice president of responsible investing at Redington, meeting the goal of net zero emissions is "simply not possible at the moment".

"The problem is that, at present, there is no accurate way of measuring the true carbon footprint of an investment portfolio," he points out here.

"To do that, you need to accurately measure the scope one (direct), scope two (indirect) and scope three (other indirect) emissions of any underlying holdings."

While scope one and two are arguably quite straightforward to measure, he warned there is no reliable methodology in place to measure scope three emissions - which are often significant.

It is clear that more infrastructure, research and regulation needs to be put in place to help asset managers effectively achieve their net zero goals.

There is plenty of positive change afoot across the industry, however, with Kepler's David Johnson picking out his favourite ESG investment trusts, Baillie Gifford's James Budden explaining the inner workings of the firm's Positive Change fund, and Square Mile's John Fleetwood calling for improved reporting on responsible investing.