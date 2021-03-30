Return of the unloved sectors: The seven-year itch is over two indices, but what's in store for Q2?

The end of this week will also mark the end of Q1 2021 – which has been unusual for a whole host of reasons, not least because we have been navigating our way out of a global pandemic and the sharpest economic downturn seen in decades.

But for the first time in almost seven years, investors have experienced two consecutive financial quarters where the MSCI ACWI IMI Value index has outperformed its growth counterpart, having gained 11.4% and 7.1% to time of writing (25 March) respectively over Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 compared to the MSCI ACWI Growth's gain of 7% and loss of 1.2% over the same time frames, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Meanwhile, the latest Bank of America Global Research European Fund Manager Survey found that 52% of global investors expect value to outperform growth over the 12 months after March 2021 - the highest ever reading since the survey's inception.

The reversal follows several years of outperformance for growth stocks relative to their value counterparts, with high-growth tech-focused funds such as Baillie Gifford's products shooting the lights out, while the pool of value-focused funds available to investors has only shrunk in size as managers have departed, mandates have closed and investment processes have adapted to the prevailing conditions.

But now, with expectations of a strengthening global economy as vaccines are administered and countries return to 'business as usual', investors' appetite for risk appears to have increased.

This is evidenced in a report released by Charles Schwab UK, as can be seen here. The research found that more than half of UK investors are optimistic about the outlook for global markets in the next 18 months, and therefore more than three-quarters of investors see current conditions as a good chance to invest in undervalued assets.

Meanwhile, fund managers who have vehemently stuck to their value, recovery and special situations guns have reaped the benefits, with top UK equity performer over the past year Richard Penny telling Mike Sheen here that his triple-digit returns over the past 12 months can be attributed to buying oversold names in the throes of the pandemic.

This sudden sea change in the macroeconomic backdrop also presents challenges for fund managers - particularly those running long/short mandates, according to Argonaut's CEO Barry Norris in this week's Big Interview.

He told Investment Week a combination of reflation, unprecedented fiscal deficits and first-time retail investors with cash to burn are contributing to an "extremely high degree of speculation" in the market, which heightens risks for managers running both long and short books.

Elsewhere in our cover story interview, Norris discusses "the bit [he] got wrong" when shorting vaccine stocks last year, the likelihood of "celebrity SPACs" coming to market and his novel (tongue-in-cheek) concept of 'Barry Beans' as a preferable store of value over bitcoin.