12 months to remember: Industry's changing landscape since Lockdown 1.0 gives plenty of reasons to smile

This week marks exactly one year since the UK went into full lockdown – when health secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons that all unnecessary social contact should stop, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's televised address to the nation asked everybody to "stay at home".

It is remarkable to think that this was 52 weeks ago, and that while a vast majority of us have remained in stasis across several aspects of our lives, the level of societal and industry change that has had to occur around us has been rapid and significant.

Numerous industries - including asset management - very quickly had to adapt to working remotely. While the need to at least occasionally enter an office environment has become apparent (the phrase "you're on mute" was used 1,000% more during calls between executives and investors in 2020 compared with 2019 according to research firm Sentieo), it is almost a dead cert that firms will have to offer greater flexibility and ‘hybrid' working models now that it has been proven possible.

Another significant shift has been that technology and e-commerce stocks soared to astronomic valuations over a handful of months, as peoples' consumption and working habits suddenly adapted to a life under lockdown.

Over the course of 2020, the Nasdaq Composite index returned an eye-watering 40.4% - its highest annual return in more than 20 years, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Whether these trends stay put - at least in their current capacity - remains to be seen (readers will find a piece from Berenberg's Matthias Born here outlining the tech opportunities that still exist in Europe). But market moves year-to-date suggest investors are expecting a mass shift to the outperformance of value and cyclical stocks.

It also appears that emerging markets are proving popular this year due to their handling of coronavirus, their attractive valuations relative to their tech-dominant developed market counterparts, and a greater bearing on secular growth themes such as healthcare, demographics and a burgeoning middle class. Readers can find out more about what this could mean for Indian equities here.

One industry trend that has been amplified by the pandemic which, in my opinion, is only set to continue to develop and prosper over the long term, is the increase in demand for ESG, impact, SRI and sustainable funds, as investors have realised that allocating capital responsibly is now imperative as opposed to a "wouldn't it be nice".

Over the past year we have seen the sobering results from The Dasgupta Review, which demonstrated an intrinsic link between the economy and biodiversity, the implementation of SFDR making it mandatory for providers to disclose ESG-related information about their products, numerous fiscal promises from governments regarding green infrastructure (readers can find more on this here) and data from Calastone which found that 84% of all new capital allocated to equity funds since 2019 went into ESG-specific products.

While it may have felt as though time has stood still over the last year, let us not forget the extent to which the investment landscape has changed - in many cases, for the better.