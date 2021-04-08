Human rights above all else: Why Deliveroo IPO leaves bad taste among ESG-conscious investors

The big news across the investment industry last week was Deliveroo's lacklustre flotation onto the stockmarket.

While the reasons for its share price freefall are extensive and wide-ranging - as can be seen in Monday's cover story here - ESG concerns largely underpin investors' reluctance to buy into the company.

More specifically, the company's questionable attitude towards workers' rights firmly falls into the 'S' camp - the subsection of ESG investing which has arguably taken longer for investors to begin factoring into their portfolio construction.

Data from several companies has shown that governance first began taking precedence among investors - with the performance benefits of investing in firms demonstrating good corporate governance seemingly the most tangible.

Quantifying the benefits of the 'E' in ESG proved to be more challenging, but sobering conclusions drawn from the IPCC's special report on the impact of global warming of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, as well as the recent Dasgupta Review, has led to a global effort to reduce emissions to net zero and mass fiscal spending on green infrastructure.

As such, there has been an increased focus on the carbon footprint of investment portfolios, with 73 fund houses across the globe with combined assets under management of $32trn now pledging to support the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner.

Whether we are doing enough to reach net zero targets remains debatable - as explored in Anna Fedorova's exclusive long read here - but it appears at the forefront of many investors' minds.

In fact, a piece written by Mirova's Ladislas Smia here explores the "massive investments" we require in solutions such as renewable energy, electric mobility and agriculture to achieve a sustainable future for our planet, noting that exposure to these technologies might offer "significant opportunities".

However, when it comes to issues surrounding human rights, working conditions and diversity, the investment benefits remain less clear cut. Recognition of the importance of the 'S' is indeed improving - as can be shown through Deliveroo's disastrous IPO, as well as the increasing adoption of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board's (SASB) materiality framework among asset managers.

Some 11 of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also directly relate to social issues, such as gender equality and zero hunger.

While these can provide a solid framework for managers to measure the social impact of their portfolios against, it seems cherry picking SDGs to target remains an issue.

According to research from TrackInsight, six SDGs remain unaddressed by the global passives industry entirely, with goals including poverty elimination, good health and wellbeing, and reduced inequalities left completely untouched by the ETF market.

If more investors demand a greater focus on social issues from fund management firms, however, things could change.

As Sophie Lord, executive director of strategy at Landor & Fitch, said on today's cover story: "The 'S' of ESG - societal commitment, people, inclusivity, diversity - is just as important and brands that fall foul of this are putting their own sustainability at risk."

