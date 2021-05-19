'Eating one's own cooking': No point talking tasty plans if you can't serve up the goods

In the world of financial news, last week's big story was that entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for his company's products, causing the value of the cryptocurrency to freefall 17%.

This is in stark contrast to less than two months ago, when Musk announced he would accept Bitcoin as payment, having just purchased $1.5bn of the cryptocurrency himself, causing its value to jump by almost 50% within hours of his tweet.

As can be seen on this week's main feature, Musk's U-turn was allegedly the result of environmental concerns, given that Bitcoin mining uses almost the same amount of energy as the whole of the Netherlands did in 2019.

But while the jury is out in terms of whether this was a genuine move towards reducing fossil fuel consumption or merely a publicity stunt, there can be no argument that sustainability concerns are influencing business and investment decisions more than ever before.

In this week's Big Interview, BNP Paribas Asset Management's UK CEO Roger Miners tells Investment Week the firm has put sustainability "at the centre of what we do", which has included the launch of several thematic funds, senior sustainability and stewardship hires, and even a change in strapline over recent years, leading to significant inflows for the firm.

The future remains bright for BNPP AM, according to Miners, who has unveiled plans to launch an Ecosystem Restoration fund in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere in this week's magazine, industry commentators turn their attention to sustainable infrastructure and the opportunities this will present to investors, given that the world needs to invest some $7trn annually until 2030 to upgrade infrastructure so that it meets the requirements of the Paris Agreement, according to Ossiam's Carmine de Franco.

"The next generation of most-wanted ESG companies could be those that can pivot to provide products and solutions that help the world achieve the Paris objectives, be they energy companies, large construction companies or innovative agriculture and food businesses," he explains here.

Of course, it is always important to eat one's own cooking - a point also made by Miners - who believes asset management firms must "walk the talk" and address environmental and social issues within their own firm, in addition to applying these principles to their investment portfolios.

Over here, TCC's head of culture Olivia Fahy stresses the importance of creating a healthy culture at financial services firms. Meanwhile, Spectrum Markets' Alpay Soytürk explains here this week that good corporate culture and sustainable investing must move beyond lip service and marketing talk, and that transparency across firms in this respect has to be put in place for the asset management industry to progress.

"As consumers, we have become accustomed to seeing firms abide by relevant laws, industry standards or voluntary commitments on environmental and ethical criteria," he writes.

"But because we still lack a generally accepted standard for exactly what good environmental social governance does or does not look like, there is inevitably scope for the standards that do exist to be set, or used, corruptibly."