Is bitcoin child's play? Why it's time to start educating youngsters on the risks of investing

Last week, bitcoin hit the headlines for its dramatic 30% one-day price fall, which also marked a 50% tumble over the past month.

An unusual combination of culprits were cited - Tesla CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk's swift U-turn on the cryptocurrency after deciding he would no longer accept payment in bitcoin; and the People's Bank of China, who banned banks from providing services related to crypto transactions, arguing it is not "real currency".

The torrid combination led to an unprecedented number of liquidations recorded last Wednesday (19 May), resulting in crypto exchange giants Binance and Coinbase temporarily suspending withdrawals due to congestion issues.

By close of play, more than 800,000 investors, holding approximately £6.4bn of crypto assets, liquidated their accounts, according to FXEmpire.

"Too many market participants only bought cryptocurrencies because they have been going up or perhaps they capitulated to the 'have fun staying poor' maximalists," Shard Capital's head of research Ernst Knacke said.

"The parabolic rise of cryptocurrencies and the speculative nature of digital assets has once again proven how quickly a potentially disruptive new technology can get overbought."

That said, Knacke does not believe the value of bitcoin is zero, and the correction likely presented itself as a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

"Investors might want to consider the technical indicators such as resistance levels or moving averages, and it is worth doing [their] own research into the different technologies and to understand their underlying network utilities," he added.

Rick Eling, investment director at Quilter, agreed bitcoin's recent woes served as a reminder to rigorously interrogate why investors chose to buy something in the first place - and added 'fear of missing out' is not a sufficient reason.

He believes investors must ask themselves six questions, including whether they have convinced themselves they are somehow "in the know", why they were not looking at the asset when it was much cheaper, who would buy the asset from them at a higher price than its current levels, and whether there is solid evidence for further outperformance.

"If we say that bitcoin is a currency, then it must get to a point of broadly stable value in order to function as a currency," he said. "But if we also say that bitcoin will 'make us money', then it cannot also have a stable value. We reach a circularity."

Ironically, it tends to be the most volatile assets that the least experienced investors are interested in. According to research from Savanta, 10% of the UK's Generation Z are invested in a cryptocurrency, while a survey from financial markets platform uk.investing.com found one in five UK investors have used Reddit to drive financial decisions.

And it looks as though it will be easier than ever for teenagers to start investing, with Fidelity announcing last week it is offering trading accounts for customers as young as 13.

The jury remains out as to whether this is a good idea or not - it no doubt has its benefits - but perhaps bitcoin's price swings, an ever-increasing short-termist attitude towards managing finances and an increasingly younger investor audience serves to highlight why investment education for young people is more important than ever.