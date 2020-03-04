Stonehage Fleming

Is now the right time to invest in equities?
Given the constant focus on what might cause equities to fall and whether now is the right time to invest, it is helpful to remember equities as an asset class have historically been more likely to deliver positive returns in any given 12-month period...

Why investors should be looking at eSports
eSports features for the first time as a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games, with indications of being a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games. The Paris 2024 Olympic organisers are currently considering including eSports as a demonstration sport...

The headwinds and tailwinds for US equities
While the US equity market generally depends on domestic US economic circumstances and usually leads global equity markets, we have just witnessed how Brexit unnerved most capital markets, despite the fact the UK economy contributes less than 4% to global...

