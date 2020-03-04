Stonehage Fleming
Stonehage Fleming IM adds sustainable multi-asset mandate
Is now the right time to invest in equities?
Given the constant focus on what might cause equities to fall and whether now is the right time to invest, it is helpful to remember equities as an asset class have historically been more likely to deliver positive returns in any given 12-month period...
Stonehage Fleming appoints Boswell as director
Why investors should be looking at eSports
eSports features for the first time as a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games, with indications of being a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games. The Paris 2024 Olympic organisers are currently considering including eSports as a demonstration sport...
Rathbones' Mona Shah exits to join Stonehage Fleming
Cazenove hires manager of investment research from Stonehage Fleming
RWC appoints Stonehage Fleming co-CIO as head of investment strategy
US equities reach valuation 'sweet spot'
Wealth management veteran Moodie joins Stonehage Fleming board
Where are the crowded trades investors should be avoiding?
The headwinds and tailwinds for US equities
While the US equity market generally depends on domestic US economic circumstances and usually leads global equity markets, we have just witnessed how Brexit unnerved most capital markets, despite the fact the UK economy contributes less than 4% to global...