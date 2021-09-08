Deep Dive: 2021 has been an encouraging year for absolute return

This year is shaping up as a positive one for absolute return strategies with the performance of the HFRX Global Hedge Fund index up 3.3% as at July 2021. This follows a strong 2020, with the same index up 6.8%.

As a result, investor interest has remained strong, with multiple investor studies suggesting that hedge fund allocations are set to increase through this year. As always investor interest follows performance, but for many allocators it will be a challenge to understand sources of performance and to form conclusions about sustainability.

Foremost in investors' minds should be whether they are systematically overpaying for style and market beta, which can be accessed elsewhere much more cheaply.

Last year was an overall good year for the industry; however, Q1 saw meaningful losses and dispersion across managers.

This was especially evident in the equity long/short strategy, which despite a difficult Q1, ended the year up 4.6%.

However digging behind the data, returns to style appear to be the dominant source of returns with stock selection effect slightly negative for the year. The average equity fund tends to have a growth bias and, therefore, the strong relative performance of growth themes in 2020, particularly in technology, supported performance.

In 2021 style has also been a key determinant of outcomes, and at this stage of the year may have been somewhat masked by the absolute returns, with the HFRX Hedge Equity index up 8.4% as at 31 July.

In the first quarter, a perhaps surprising source of disruption for the absolute return industry was the emergence of the retail investor, empowered by access to leveraged trading.

Their aggressive pursuit of unprofitable and untested business models, the so called ‘meme stock' phenomenon has driven incredible gains for disrupted business models such as GameStop and AMC earlier this year.

This has been quite testing for long/short managers, with short ideas explicitly targeted.

In January alone, the long/short spread for equity managers reached -11.5%, according to Morgan Stanley Prime Brokerage, on massive short appreciation.

The abstract style in question was hedge fund short interest crowding exposure, which was accentuated by individual managers protocols on concentration and liquidity risk.

More familiar style attributes, value, growth and momentum, have also seen considerable turbulence this year. One area of volatility has been expectations around inflation and at times inexplicable pricing of long-term rates, notably real rates. This has driven dramatic style rotations and shifts of leadership between long duration (growth) and shorter duration (cyclical / value) assets.

Absolute return allocators should focus on what philosophy and protocols are in place to manage style risk. Those managers that have been implementing strategies over the market cycle tend to have learnt from market turbulence, which has allowed them to refine process often leading to greater investment into data analytics.

Many of the managers that were able to risk manage the Q1 turbulence in their short books are now able to take controlled bets against the areas of greatest market distortion. This is evident in the names favoured by the retail investor and the other investment craze of the last year, the growth of the blank cheque company or SPACs.

The reorientation of the asset management industry around ESG criteria is directing capital flows across businesses, a feedback mechanism which will accelerate the process of change at the corporate level. In theory, the long short equity strategy can provide a mechanism to capture the performance spread between winners and losers around ESG adaptation.

However, it is a nascent industry and it is easy to see many portfolios built around the right narratives, but with poorly managed style and asset allocation skews. There are notable exceptions, for instance the MW ESG (Market Neutral) TOPS programme applies a systematic reach approach aligned to ESG principles while actively managing residual style bets.

Results are encouraging with particularly strong alpha in some of the more volatile Asian markets in recent months.

Jessica Milsom is a director at Stonehage Fleming