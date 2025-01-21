Stonehage Fleming's Gerrit Smit: Seven reasons why the US will stay exceptional

While a degree of caution is warranted, in our view there is no need for investors to wear out their worry beads. The US boasts a number of structural advantages that mean its economic hegemony is not going to dissipate anytime soon. Here are seven. An 800-pound gorilla in the global economy With its nominal GDP exceeding $27trn, the US economy remains the biggest in the world by a distance. Next US president set to inherit an economic hodgepodge It has grown by 11.9% since 2019, expanding 8.7% compared with pre-Covid levels, far outpacing Canada (5.5%), France (3.7%), I...