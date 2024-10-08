Stonehage Fleming adds deputy manager to flagship Global Best Ideas Equity fund

Working alongside lead manager and head of global equity management Gerrit Smit, Bell will be responsible for investment decisions and the day-to-day management of GBI as well as other funds with the same investment strategy. Stonehage Fleming poaches Aegon investment manager for partner role Launched in 2013, GBI is a high-conviction equity strategy investing in global quality growth companies. Bell joined SFIM as partner in April 2024 from Aegon Asset Management where she was an investment manager focused on global equities and technology, having previously spent five years as a...