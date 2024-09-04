Stonehage Fleming appoints partner to head of UK family office

Priyanka Hindocha promoted

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Multi-family office Stonehage Fleming has appointed Priyanka Hindocha to head of the UK family office.

Having joined the firm in 2019 as a senior associate, Hindocha rapidly rose through the ranks and was appointed director in 2021, before her promotion to partner in June this year.  Hindocha joined from Deloitte's private client services team and will take charge of overseeing the UK family office business to "ensure continued growth of the business and collective achievement for the UK family office team", the company added.  Stonehage Fleming poaches Aegon investment manager for partner role Greg Harris, head of family office, British Islands, said: "Over the last five years, Hin...

