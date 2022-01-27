Deep Dive: 'The importance of investing with a purpose'

Many investors are again debating the merits of active against passive, or growth against value investing.

With the current sharp market rotation toward value, backers must see potential for more sustainable performance today than they have suffered since the Global Financial Crisis, with their value stocks delivering only half the returns of growth.

However, rather than debating value versus growth investing, investors should look for well-managed companies with strong balance sheets that have sources of sustainable, above average organic growth.

It is abundantly clear that the semi-conductor industry currently is enjoying boom times like never before, and the pandemic instigated supply chain issues are not the main culprit of shortages.

The main issue is the growth level of digitalisation with the global ‘fourth industrial revolution' (4IR) is now accelerating off an already elevated base.

While this economic revolution is already a decade old, we believe the key technologies can continue compounding in excess of a fifth over the next five years, and that it may then still only be in its own mid-cycle stage of organic growth, with big data, the internet of things, AI, virtual reality, quantum computing, advanced robotics, 3D printing and mass customisation the key growth drivers.

4IR is in process of becoming the ‘new normal' type of business driving the world economy.

Too many analogies with the dotcom bubble at the turn of the century are currently being made.

That era represented the tail-end of the introduction of technology as a major business enabler, with many blue-sky projections of future possibilities and investors hoping for good future delivery, rather than investing for current profitability and sustainable organic growth.

There was little fundamental support to sky-high valuations in the sector.

Against this, the main 4IR players are already very profitable and generators of growing cashflows. Many of them, with the support of their cashflows, are designing and implementing the new technologies. They are masters of their own destiny while creating capacity for new business and economic growth.

Apart from the excellent opportunities they create, the overall productivity and cost control benefits from their technologies over time also negatively affect inflation. All these are changing investor perceptions for the better around the risk and volatility of many technology shares, supporting their valuations.

Among our preference for 4IR companies, Accenture is attractive because it is right at the front of new technological developments. It is supporting its clients to be ahead by using new technologies and is a strong compounding cash generator.

Meanwhile, we are avoiding highly-geared auto companies, which are behind on EV developments, such

as Renault.

A study of 32 companies directly involved in some of the eight main 4IR technologies delivered valuable results. The study looked at to what extent each business is exposed to eight of the technologies to create an overall exposure score.

Ten (31%) of them have scores in excess of 66%, and 27 (84%) have more than half of their business is directly part of the 4IR. This illustrates the existence of multiple strong portfolio candidates.

Furthermore, these 4IR candidates have, on average, outperformed the S&P 500 index at a ratio of 3.7 to 1 over the past ten years, and a ratio of 2.3 times over the past five years.

There is little reason to see a reversal of this trend going forward. Of course, this is not a secret to many investors.

Much is made of current high technology valuations, but putting it in context of the technology bubble, the S&P Technology index was valued at a free cashflow yield of 0.3 times the bond yield, rising to around 1.3 times over the subsequent seven years. That ratio currently is 1.8 times.

Investors should consider adding strategically to some of these 4IR candidates at times when traders drive the value theme, which usually does not last for too long.

Gerrit Smit is head of equity management at Stonehage Fleming