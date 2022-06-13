Stonehage Fleming launches initiative celebrating businesswomen

Stonehage Fleming XV

clock • 1 min read
Stonehage Fleming XV: The Next Chapter of Wealth is aimed at women who exhibit the characteristics of Stonehage Fleming’s Four Pillars of Capital
Image:

Stonehage Fleming XV: The Next Chapter of Wealth is aimed at women who exhibit the characteristics of Stonehage Fleming’s Four Pillars of Capital

Stonehage Fleming has launched an initiative aiming to recognise 15 successful women in business.

The initiative, named ‘Stonehage Fleming XV: The Next Chapter of Wealth', is aimed at women who exhibit the characteristics of Stonehage Fleming's Four Pillars of Capital.

These relate to the belief a family's social, intellectual and cultural capital are as important to its long term, intergenerational health as financial capital. The four pillars are therefore comprised of financial capital, intellectual capital, cultural capital and social capital.

Chris Merry, CEO of Stonehage Fleming, commented on the initiative: "Our mission is to be the trusted adviser to successful families and wealth creators. We continuously innovate and adapt to meet the needs of our diverse and multigenerational client base."

He continued: "Stonehage Fleming XV is an active demonstration of our commitment and ability to help successful women. This initiative will celebrate women who are leaders at the forefront of their industries.  It is an important milestone in our group's journey and I very much look forward to taking part as a judge and announcing the results later this year."

Natalie Campbell, an advisory board member for Stonehage Fleming UK, said: "It gives me great pleasure to support Stonehage Fleming on the launch of the Stonehage Fleming XV.

"This is not just another industry list or award; rather, our intention is that the Stonehage Fleming XV will evolve into a dynamic network for pioneering female business leaders. Our goal is to create a community where women can connect and collaborate through this shared experience."

Stonehage Fleming are accepting nominations from any UK-based sector or industry.

 

Related Topics

More on Diversity

The Top 100 Gamechangers program spotlights 100 people that are doing more for their community, their organisations and their colleagues.
Diversity

LGBT Great launches Top 100 Gamechangers 2022

In partnership with Citi

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 31 May 2022 • 2 min read
Fund Manager of the Year finalist's interview: Aegon Asset Management
Industry

Fund Manager of the Year finalist's interview: Aegon Asset Management

Rebecca Hancock
clock 26 May 2022 • 4 min read
The latest episode of A Fresh Take
Multimedia

A Fresh Take: Intersectionality in the industry

Communities under the radar

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 26 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Credit Suisse faces potential takeover from State Street - reports

09 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Pictet AM warns of recession within two years and backs web3.0

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

UK economy experiences shock contraction in April

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
04

Johnson pledges 'ownership revolution' with new mortgage rules

09 June 2022 • 3 min read
05

Foresight acquires Downing's technology ventures division

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
06

Simon Knott to retire as Rights and Issues passes to Jupiter's Dan Nickols

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2022

Register now
Trustpilot