Stonehage Fleming launches initiative celebrating businesswomen

The initiative, named ‘Stonehage Fleming XV: The Next Chapter of Wealth', is aimed at women who exhibit the characteristics of Stonehage Fleming's Four Pillars of Capital.

These relate to the belief a family's social, intellectual and cultural capital are as important to its long term, intergenerational health as financial capital. The four pillars are therefore comprised of financial capital, intellectual capital, cultural capital and social capital.

Chris Merry, CEO of Stonehage Fleming, commented on the initiative: "Our mission is to be the trusted adviser to successful families and wealth creators. We continuously innovate and adapt to meet the needs of our diverse and multigenerational client base."

He continued: "Stonehage Fleming XV is an active demonstration of our commitment and ability to help successful women. This initiative will celebrate women who are leaders at the forefront of their industries. It is an important milestone in our group's journey and I very much look forward to taking part as a judge and announcing the results later this year."

Natalie Campbell, an advisory board member for Stonehage Fleming UK, said: "It gives me great pleasure to support Stonehage Fleming on the launch of the Stonehage Fleming XV.

"This is not just another industry list or award; rather, our intention is that the Stonehage Fleming XV will evolve into a dynamic network for pioneering female business leaders. Our goal is to create a community where women can connect and collaborate through this shared experience."

Stonehage Fleming are accepting nominations from any UK-based sector or industry.