Stonehage Fleming acquires Rootstock Investment Management

One fund to merge

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The acquisition will add additional scale in AUM, further investment expertise and strengthen its position in the South African domestic market, the firm said.
Multi-family office Stonehage Fleming has agreed to acquire the business and assets of Rootstock Investment Management, an investment firm based in South Africa.

On completion of the transaction, subject to regulatory approval, the firm will acquire all the operating activities of Rootstock, including the Rootstock SCI Worldwide Flexible fund and the Rootstock Global Equity UCITS fund. 

According to the UK-based group, this acquisition will bring additional scale in assets under management, further investment expertise and strengthen its position in the South African domestic market, the firm said.

The Rootstock Global Equity UCITS fund will be merged with Stonehage Fleming's flagship Global Best Ideas Equity fund, managed by Gerrit Smit, head of Stonehage Fleming global equity management. 

Rootstock SCI Worldwide Flexible fund will be renamed the Stonehage Fleming SCI Worldwide Flexible fund. It will continue to be managed by Johan Barkhuysen, reporting to Smit in London. Rootstock founder Thys du Toit will join Stonehage Fleming as a partner.

Chris Merry, Stonehage Fleming group CEO, said: "We have known Rootstock for many years and are confident of the cultural fit between the firms, already sharing a number of clients." 

"This transaction continues our strategy of supplementing organic growth through select acquisitions and we will continue to look for companies which share Stonehage Fleming's values and culture."

Thys du Toit, founder of Rootstock Investment Management, added: "Stonehage Fleming is a firm whose investment acumen Rootstock holds in high regard and many of Rootstock's clients already know and value Stonehage Fleming and Gerrit Smit, a respected industry leader." 

"This new chapter within the Stonehage Fleming family presents an exciting opportunity for us all."

EU-driven government schemes are 'cannibalising' sovereign green bond projects

Retail sales slump by 1.4% in September

