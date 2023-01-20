Number of funds consistently performing improves in Q4 2022 from all-time lows

Dramatic drop in performance persists

clock • 2 min read
Over the last quarter of 2022, 44 of the 57 IA sectors made gains, doubling the number in Q3 2022, when only 22 sectors recorded improvement.
Over the last quarter of 2022, 44 of the 57 IA sectors made gains, doubling the number in Q3 2022, when only 22 sectors recorded improvement.

The number of funds delivering consistently top quartile performance over a three-year period to the end of Q4 slightly improved in comparison to previous quarters of 2022. However, the dramatic drop in performance persists.

According to the latest Columbia Threadneedle Investments Multi-Manager FundWatch survey, there was an improvement from the all-time low of Q3, which recorded only three funds (0.26%) out of 1,219 delivering consistent top quartile returns over the period. 

Despite the slight improvement, only six funds (0.5%) reached top quartile performance over the last quarter of 2022. This is significantly lower to the same period in 2021, when 31 funds (2.85%) achieved this. 

The six funds achieving top quartile performance in this quarter were the Invesco European Focus fund, the Liontrust European Dynamic fund, the Invesco Global Emerging Markets fund, the Liontrust UK Micro Cap and TM Stonehage Fleming AIM funds and the Legal & General Dynamic Bond fund. 

Selectors on Screen: Columbia Threadneedle's Prior on traditional investments and seeking 'brave' managers

Only the IA Global Equity and IA UK Smaller Companies sectors had funds delivering top quartile performances in both Q3 and Q4 2022.

US and dollar-linked assets accounted for the large part of sectors that lost ground. 

All UK equity sectors improved from the lows of the third quarter, with the IA UK Equity Income sector leading the way and rising 10.7%, followed by the IA All Companies sector, which was close behind at 9.6%.

Proportion of UK active managers outperforming in 2022 was lower than usual

UK bonds also saw improved returns in most cases. The IA Corporate Bond sector gained 5.8%, the IA Sterling High Yield sector 4.7%, the IA Sterling Strategic 4.2% and the IA UK Gilt sector recovered some of this year's losses with a 1.5%. However, the IA UK Index Linked Gilt sector fell 1.3%.

Kelly Prior, investment manager in the multi-manager team, said: "Unsurprisingly, consistency remains elusive in the rolling three-year periods to the end of 2022 as we move from a low inflation, low interest rate world to something a little less familiar in the investment universe."

