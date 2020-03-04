SEC
'Big Short' Burry eyes small caps amid passive 'bubble' - reports
Small-cap stocks left neglected
First negative-fee ETF blasted as a 'gimmick'
Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF
Jim Rogers set to launch ETF of ETFs backed by AI
With ETF Managers Group
Kames enters US market as part of wider Aegon AM strategy
Listing two global equities strategies
Will European regulators follow US ETF probe?
SEC concerned about ETFs contributing to volatility
SEC to probe rapid growth of ETF industry
Accounts for 30% of all US shares traded
SEC proposes new fund liquidity rules on redemption fears
Regulators fear rush to the exit
BlackRock proposes bond market liquidity reforms
BlackRock has published a paper proposing a raft of reforms for regulators and asset managers to address the growing problems with liquidity in the bond market.
Robo-advice alert issued in the US
Financial regulators in the US are warning investors and advisers to beware the limitations of automated investment tools.
Former J.P. Morgan adviser charged with stealing $20m from clients
A former J.P. Morgan investment adviser has been accused of stealing at least $20m from clients and using the money to trade on his own account and to pay off his mortgage.
BoE official calls for UK asset managers to face bank-style stress tests
A Bank of England official has said asset managers, insurers and clearing houses in UK should be subject to the same stress tests faced by banks.
SEC unveils plans to stress test US asset managers
Asset managers in the US may face bank-style stress tests and a ban on the use of derivatives in retail funds in the latest initiative proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MF Global ordered to pay $1.2bn in restitution to investors
US futures firm MF Global Holding has been ordered to pay $1.2bn (£740m) in restitution to its customers over its collapse.
JOHIM creates resident non-domiciled sales and investment team
JO Hambro Investment Management (JOHIM) has created a resident non-domiciled (RND) team to cater for increasing demand for its products from international clients based in the UK.
Beanz Meanz Fines? FBI investigates possible insider trading on Heinz deal
The FBI is investigating whether insider trading took place in Heinz shares ahead of the food giant's historic deal with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
Barclays Wealth COO shredded 'revenue at all costs' dossier-reports
Barclays is at the centre of further scandal after a senior executive quit following revelations he shredded a report which said part of the bank was "out of control".
NYSE cancels shares as Knight Capital's trading system malfunctions
The New York Stock Exchange cancelled trades in shares which rose as much as 150% yesterday after Knight Capital's electronic trading system malfunctioned.
JPMorgan's 'London Whale' departs
The JPMorgan Chase employee, dubbed the ‘London Whale', who was responsible for an estimated $2bn loss has left the bank.
JPMorgan Chase sells 70% of 'London Whale' position
JPMorgan Chase & Co has sold off around 70% of the ‘London Whale' position which caused $2bn of trading losses for the investment bank, according to reports.
JP Morgan Chase sells $25bn in securities to make up for trading loss
JP Morgan Chase has sold an estimated $25bn of profitable securities in an effort to boost earnings and recoup some of the $2bn it suffered in trading losses earlier this month.
Britons rank second in US whistleblowing league
Britons rank second in a list of non-US nationals most keen to tip America's regulators off about suspected financial crime, according to the first annual report on the Securities & Exchange Commission's whistleblower programme.
Bolton gets his wish as SEC tightens 'reverse merger' rules
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved rules making it harder for overseas firms to list in the US via mergers with shell companies - a move advocated by Fidelity's Anthony Bolton earlier this year.