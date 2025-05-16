SEC commissioner asks for regulatory backing to promote retail investors access into private markets

Speaking at the 12th Annual Conference on Financial Market Regulation yesterday (15 May), Uyeda talked about "exploring ways to expand opportunities by promoting greater retail investing in private companies". This included potential changes to the term "accredited investor" and modernising the landscape. 'Worrying' FCA findings flag lack of retirement preparation and pension savings Promotion of retail investors entering private markets has accelerated in recent years as access to traditionally closed off areas of finance have opened up via investment companies and LTAFs, and publ...