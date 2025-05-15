LIAN Group's Fiorenzo Manganiello: Get ready for the crypto IPO rush

High regulatory hurdles made filing for an IPO an uphill battle but the environment today is drastically different. I believe we will see more crypto firms floating this year than ever before. Until now, the biggest names in crypto have avoided listing – Coinbase, which listed in 2021, was the first and last major name to take the leap toward the stock markets. Since then, though there are plenty of blockchain companies that feature on the Nasdaq and elsewhere, crypto firms – especially the big names – have remained relatively absent. Deep Dive: Sovereign adoption of crypto spar...