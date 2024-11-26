SEC charges former Western Asset Management co-CIO Ken Leech with fraud

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged former top bond trade and Western Asset Management co-CIO Ken Leech with fraud.
The federal agency alleged that Leech had engaged in a multi-year scheme to allocate favourable trades to certain portfolios, while allocating unfavourable trades to other portfolios, a practice known as cherry-picking. The SEC's complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, charges Leech with violating antifraud and other provisions of the federal securities laws, and seeks permanent and conduct-based injunctions, an officer-and-director bar, disgorgement, prejudgment interest, civil penalties, and other relief. In a parallel action, the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes