SEC greenlights first around-the-clock stock exchange

US regulators have approved plans for an around-the-clock stock exchange in an effort to capitalise on the increasing appeal of the New York stock market.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given 24 Exchange permission to proceed with plans that will facilitate trading of US securities 23 hours each workday. According to 24 Exchange, a start-up backed by Steve Cohen's Point72 Ventures fund, "the new exchange will enable retail and institutional customers anywhere in the world to trade in US equities via broker-dealers who are approved members of 24X National Exchange". Chrysalis holding Klarna files for New York IPO Opportunities for out-of-hours trading have grown in recent years, with brokers such as Interactive Bro...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes