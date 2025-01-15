FCA fines increase 230% in 2024 amid heightened crackdown on financial misconduct

27 enforcement actions taken

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The total value of the fines imposed by the Financial Conduct Authority in 2024 skyrocketed compared to a year prior, according to data from SteelEye.

Last year, the regulator took out 27 enforcement actions, which resulted in £176m worth of fines, in its push to crackdown on financial misconduct. By comparison, fines in 2023 totalled £53.4m, SteelEye found, the first time in seven years the FCA issued fewer fines, which contributed to such a major year-on-year increase in 2024. WealthTek boss John Dance charged with £64m fraud and money laundering The lion's share of penalties was in relation to breaches of the watchdog's Principles of Business, more specifically PRIN 3, which relates to management and control, including risk ma...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Quilter Cheviot Europe CIO Donnacha Fox dies

Liontrust suffers 5.3% drop in AUM following £1.6bn outflows in Q4 2024

More on Regulation

FCA fines increase 230% in 2024 amid heightened crackdown on financial misconduct
Regulation

FCA fines increase 230% in 2024 amid heightened crackdown on financial misconduct

27 enforcement actions taken

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 15 January 2025 • 2 min read
FCA updates on 'polluter pays' and redress guidance
Regulation

FCA updates on 'polluter pays' and redress guidance

Measures aim to protect consumers

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 15 January 2025 • 2 min read
FCA amends investment rules to allow greater LTAF access
Regulation

FCA amends investment rules to allow greater LTAF access

Specific to non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 23 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot