US SEC votes to stop defending climate disclosure rules in contentious move

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has followed through on its plans to end legal efforts defending regulation that requires companies to disclose climate risks and greenhouse gas emissions, without actually having to rescind the rules.
The move comes after SEC acting chair Mark Uyeda indicated last month that the regulator would be rolling back on its policy and yesterday (28 March), the SEC sent a letter to the US courts stating that the Commission withdraws its defence of the rules. The letter also noted that the Commission counsel are no longer authorised to advance the arguments in the brief the regulator had filed. How financial firms' ESG backlash could soon backfire In a statement Uyeda said, "the goal of today's Commission action and notification to the court is to cease the Commission's involvement in t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes