Trump administration forces crypto acceptance question into mainstream debate for finance industry

On Thursday (5 December), the president-elect confirmed rumours that he was eyeing a cryptocurrency enthusiast for the role of chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), sending bitcoin skyrocketing to above $100,000 for the first time in its history. Bitcoin hits record high as Trump picks crypto enthusiast Paul Atkins for SEC chair Paul Atkins, who will replace renowned crypto-sceptic Gary Gensler, as chair of the US financial regulator, joins at a time when the incoming GOP president has vowed to create a US bitcoin reserve and push digital assets to the forefront ...