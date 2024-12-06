Trump administration forces crypto acceptance question into mainstream debate for finance industry

Following SEC appointment

Linus Uhlig
clock • 6 min read

The re-election of Donald Trump has increased attention directed towards digital assets from more mainstream financial services sectors, but the industry remains divided on cryptocurrency.

On Thursday (5 December), the president-elect confirmed rumours that he was eyeing a cryptocurrency enthusiast for the role of chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), sending bitcoin skyrocketing to above $100,000 for the first time in its history.   Bitcoin hits record high as Trump picks crypto enthusiast Paul Atkins for SEC chair Paul Atkins, who will replace renowned crypto-sceptic Gary Gensler, as chair of the US financial regulator, joins at a time when the incoming GOP president has vowed to create a US bitcoin reserve and push digital assets to the forefront ...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

