London Stock Exchange eyes launch of 24-hour trading – reports

According to reports by the Financial Times, LSEG is facing growing demand by small investors to implement 24-hour trading as they tend to be active outside normal business times. SEC greenlights first around-the-clock stock exchange People familiar with the matter told the FT that the London-based group is looking into whether to allow 24-hour trading or extend trading hours, and all the practicalities required for this to take place: from technology to regulatory implications, the impact on companies with dual listings as well as on liquidity. LSEG declined to comment. Last ye...