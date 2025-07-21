London Stock Exchange eyes launch of 24-hour trading – reports

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is considering following in the footsteps of its New York counterparts and allow investors to trade around the clock.
According to reports by the Financial Times, LSEG is facing growing demand by small investors to implement 24-hour trading as they tend to be active outside normal business times. SEC greenlights first around-the-clock stock exchange People familiar with the matter told the FT that the London-based group is looking into whether to allow 24-hour trading or extend trading hours, and all the practicalities required for this to take place: from technology to regulatory implications, the impact on companies with dual listings as well as on liquidity. LSEG declined to comment. Last ye...
