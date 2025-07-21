London Stock Exchange eyes launch of 24-hour trading – reports

Amid growing demand

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is considering following in the footsteps of its New York counterparts and allow investors to trade around the clock.

According to reports by the Financial Times, LSEG is facing growing demand by small investors to implement 24-hour trading as they tend to be active outside normal business times. SEC greenlights first around-the-clock stock exchange People familiar with the matter told the FT that the London-based group is looking into whether to allow 24-hour trading or extend trading hours, and all the practicalities required for this to take place: from technology to regulatory implications, the impact on companies with dual listings as well as on liquidity. LSEG declined to comment. Last ye...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Friday Briefing: Reforms babes, reforms

Deep Dive: Copy trading 'narrowing the gap' between tip sheets and asset management

More on Equities

London Stock Exchange eyes launch of 24-hour trading – reports
UK

London Stock Exchange eyes launch of 24-hour trading – reports

Amid growing demand

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 21 July 2025 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Playing Defence with Dividends
Equities

Partner Insight: Playing Defence with Dividends

Today’s equity markets are characterised by bouts of volatility, spurred by geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainties, mainly due to the start-stop nature of the US-initiated global trade war. This has investors seeking strategies that offer...

Reineke Davidsz and Najib Nakad @ VLK Investment Management
clock 10 July 2025 • 3 min read
Stock pickers urge caution over rapid return to US equities
Equities

Stock pickers urge caution over rapid return to US equities

Quilter and Fidelity

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot