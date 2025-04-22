Crypto enthusiast Paul Atkins pledges to make US 'most secure' market as he is sworn in as SEC chair

Paul Atkins has officially taken on the role of chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, following a tight Senate vote on his nomination.
Atkins previously served as an SEC member from 2002 to 2008 and was sworn into the top role on Monday (21 April). Deep Dive: Sovereign adoption of crypto sparks more questions about the volatile asset into the mainstream He becomes the 34th chair of the independent agency of the US federal government, charged with delivering the institution's three-point mission "to protect investors; maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets; and facilitate capital formation". Atkins was also SEC commissioner under George W. Bush, but his latest appointment comes with buzz from the crypto comm...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes