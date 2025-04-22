Crypto enthusiast Paul Atkins pledges to make US 'most secure' market as he is sworn in as SEC chair

Atkins previously served as an SEC member from 2002 to 2008 and was sworn into the top role on Monday (21 April). Deep Dive: Sovereign adoption of crypto sparks more questions about the volatile asset into the mainstream He becomes the 34th chair of the independent agency of the US federal government, charged with delivering the institution's three-point mission "to protect investors; maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets; and facilitate capital formation". Atkins was also SEC commissioner under George W. Bush, but his latest appointment comes with buzz from the crypto comm...